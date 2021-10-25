Care home COVID-19 outbreaks in Penticton continue

Photo: Contributed

Two long-term care homes in Penticton are still dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, with numbers creeping upward.

Village by the Station has 41 cases: 27 residents and 14 staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

That number is up from 38 before the weekend.

Haven Hill Care Centre has seen no growth in their numbers. It still has 12 cases: 10 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Workers at care homes in British Columbia are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Oct. 12, 2021.