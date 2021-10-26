Osoyoos manslaughter, attempted murder trials moving forward in early 2022

Photo: Contributed

Two trials for major violent crimes in Osoyoos are on the horizon in 2022 as the court system continues to get back to normal operations after COVID-19 restrictions to scheduling.

Roderick Flavell, 63, will face a jury of his peers over an anticipated 14-day trial to determine whether he is guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife Tina Seminara.

Seminara, 61, was found brutally beaten at her home in Osoyoos in April 2020. She was rushed to hospital and Flavell was charged with aggravated assault.

Seminara later died in hospital and the charge was upgraded to manslaughter. Flavell was granted bail, the conditions of which included obeying a nightly curfew, reporting conditions, restrictions on alcohol consumption and limits on access to or possession of weapons.

In Penticton Supreme Court Monday, lawyers did not yet nail down an exact date for Flavell's trial, but said the plan was for a date in June if possible.

Flavell's lawyers are expected back in court Nov. 1 to discuss concrete dates for jury selection and the commencement of trial.

Also in Penticton court Monday was the matter of Colton Thorsen, who is facing a charge of attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of pointing a firearm relating to an Oct. 11, 2020 shooting incident at a residence in Osoyoos.

Thorsen elected for a judge-only trial at an appearance in January 2021. His trial will begin March 22, 2022, and lawyers on both sides agreed it will take three days.