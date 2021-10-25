Town of Oliver lifts lengthy water restrictions

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver has lifted all water restrictions within town boundaries.

Oliver had put Stage 3 water restrictions in place in late July, following a heat wave earlier in the summer and ongoing wildfire threats.

"We really appreciate the effort water system users put into water conservation this year, particularly during such an intense drought season like we experienced," noted Mayor Martin Johansen.

"It is great to be able to lift all restrictions for our water systems after such a long, dry summer season. Mandatory restrictions will likely serve as a tool for managing droughts in the future as a way of stretching out the available water supply. Restrictions are rare for the Oliver water system, but at some point in the future we will likely need to apply them again"

Shawn Goodsell, director of operations said the Stage 3 restrictions did their job.

"There was a noticeable reduction in water usage that helped us get through the irrigation season, we thank everyone for doing their part".