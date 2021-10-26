Penticton 'plant artist' passionate about her work

Photo: Contributed

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of profiles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of South Okanagan residents who hold creative roles in the community.

A Penticton woman who calls herself a "plant artist" is passionate about sharing the joy and creativity of gardening with everyone in the community.

Originally from Alberta, Lynette Sahara has moved many times, but has grown roots in each place.

"We’ve been in the Okanagan for a long time now. We raised our kids here. We lived in Kaleden, but moved to Texas because my husband worked in oil and gas. We lived there for 8 years and we have just recently moved back to Penticton,” Sahara explains.

“I love how laid back it is and how beautiful it is here. The people are super friendly and I like being close to my family. There is so much beauty here that I really missed when I lived away,” says Sahara.

On Sept. 1, Sahara opened Sahara Garden Art at 407 Martin Street, following in the footsteps of her time owning a gardening centre in Alberta.

“I have always been a plant person. I had a garden centre in Grande Cache, Alberta, where it was almost always winter,” she says laughing. “It was more of a plant nursery, so it has changed quite a bit. I don’t grow things any more, I’m more of a plant artist."

She said it has already been an incredibly warm welcome, even by chance running into old customers form Alberta who were in town and recognized her name.

Working in downtown has also been an exciting new thing for Sahara.

“There are so many great people. People who are new to town, and young people and old people. It is really a cool community here,” explains Sahara.

As the days get shorter and colder, Sahara has plenty of offerings to keep your home fresh and full of life.

“I offer custom designed living arrangements. I will also do planting service, which means that you can bring your own pot in, and I’ll plant it for you, or if you bring in your own container, we can add a beautiful plant for you. I offer tips and confidence for new plant parents, I do propagation, and I make self care products like bath bombs, salts, and sprays, package them together and sell them as self care kits,” says Sahara.

In addition to her own products, Sahara Garden Art sells products from local artists.

If you have a hard time making it to the shop, Sahara offers an online shop.

“It’s just like a flower shop but they’re living arrangements. We deliver to all of the South Okanagan!” says Sahara.

In addition to her shop, Sahara does "Planting Parties," to show people how they too can learn to pot plants.

Sahara works hard to share her love for plants and educate people to take better care of theirs.

“Plants make me happy, and plants make people happy. It's fun to see the different rare varietals, and how excited people get about their treasures. I take pride in making sure my plants are taken care of well. Penticton has a great plant community,” says Sahara.

For new plant parents, Sahara offers support and encouragement to help grow confidence.

“I listen to their wants and needs. I always take into consideration their amount of space and their amount of knowledge. I can share all kinds of tips and tricks and really build confidence as they get to know things,” says Sahara.

“If you bring in a picture of a sad looking plant, I can try to help too. Everyone has different factors in their homes. If you have your heat cranked up, you will need to water them more, just things like that to consider."

Sahara feels plants can benefit all people.

“They're great for plant therapy. They are cheerful and can lift your spirits. They are wonderful air purifiers, and they are friends. During COVID, people were trying different things and a lot of people started learning about plants. They were their COVID friends,” says Sahara.

While at her shop, Sahara plays all kinds of music.

“The plants love all music, but I usually play them 50’s music on Sundays because it’s so upbeat and happy for them,” says Sahara. “My favourite song is The Dance by Garth Brooks, although it isn’t about plants,” she adds laughing.

Sahara Garden Art is open from 12 - 4 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and offers after-hour private appointments by request.