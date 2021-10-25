South Okanagan local government looking for feedback on how they responded to wildfire season in 2021

Photo: Mike Biden The Skaha Creek wildfire in Penticton in summer 2021.

How did the local government do at wildfire response this season?

That's what the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations wants to learn from the public and evacuees as they look back on summer 2021, and plan for future years of wildfire response.

Evacuation orders displaced more than 1,000 properties in the region this year. Now, the EOC is conducting an "After Action Review," as they do each wildfire season to debrief on what happened and how it happened, and where improvements are needed.

They have launched a survey open to any RDOS citizens and evacuees, open until Friday, Oct. 29.

Information gathered from the survey will inform decisions about enhancing operations and emergency response capacity, as well as completing a master plan to address issues that came up during this year's response.

The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete and can be found here.