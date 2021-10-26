Pair Hallowe'en candy with wine at unique Summerland winery tasting this October

Photo: Pixabay Ever wondered what wine pairs well with candy?

Trick-or-Treat like an adult this Hallowe'en season at Backdoor Winery.

From now until Oct. 31, the Summerland winery is offering six pairings of wine with candy for $10, with all proceeds going to BGC Okanagan's ongoing fundraising efforts to bulk up youth services in the district.

“Our goal is to expand our services for youth, which includes Drop-In Recreation, to three days a week at the Summerland Club,” says Kristy Butterworth, regional director of youth services with BGC Okanagan.

Backdoor Winery says their unique tasting, called their "Happy Hello Wine" campaign, is a great way for parents who like to sneak candy from their kids' trick-or-treat bags to find out what glass of wine will pair well with the sweet treats.

Plus, the cause is dear to the new owner's heart.

"Since purchasing Backdoor Winery in 2020, I wanted to find ways to show our community that supports us, how we can support them,” says new owner Jesse Gill.

“Giving to an organization that places an emphasis on supporting boys and girls is something we see value in."

Backdoor Winery is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.