Penticton announces vaccine mandate for municipal staff

The City of Penticton has rolled out a plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for every public employee.

Their policy will take effect Jan. 4, 2022, to allow sufficient time for any municipal employees who have not yet received their first dose.

After that date, all city workers including council will need proof that they are fully vaccinated.

"Throughout the pandemic, employee and public safety has remained our top priority. The City of Penticton continues to follow public health orders and has implemented various initiatives to fight the pandemic, including mandatory masks, pandemic screening forms, social distancing, handwashing/sanitizing, virtual meetings and supported working from home,” said the City of Penticton’s general manager of finance and administration Jim Bauer, in a news release issued Monday.

“Implementing a vaccination policy at this time is one additional measure to ensure city workplaces, staff, and the public are as safe as possible while also aligning our organization with recommendations from our provincial health officer for large employers to implement vaccine mandates.”

The news release explains the city will be keeping in mind human rights obligations as an employer, and they will be working with any employees who are legally entitled to a vaccination status accommodation.

"Staff who are not fully vaccinated for reasons that are not based upon human rights grounds, with an associated approved accommodation plan, will not be permitted to report to a city facility or worksite."

Nearby municipalities including the City of Kelowna have also announced staff vaccine mandates in recent days.