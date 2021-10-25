Former Downtown Penticton Association executive director to face fraud charges in seven-day 2022 trial

Photo: File photo Kerri Milton, former Downtown Penticton Association, will stand trial for fraud in October 2022.

A fraud trial for former Downtown Penticton Association executive director Kerri Milton will start one year from today.

In Penticton Supreme Court Monday, lawyers and a justice confirmed the date of Oct. 25, 2022 for the expected seven-day trial for Milton, who is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents related to her time at the helm of the DPA.

She left the DPA in 2016, after the organization said they found "irregularities" in financial statements.

RCMP took over looking into the matter, and in June 2020 after an extensive investigation, the BC Prosecution Service moved forward on charges.

Milton is out on bail ahead of her trial.