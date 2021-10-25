Key safety reminders as open burning season begins in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is reminding its citizens that open burning season is now in effect, and will last until April 15, 2022.

Residents in the RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook are able to complete a burn authorization application online here. There is no fee and no permit will be issued, but the authorization must be approved by the local fire fire department.

Authorization holders are required to check the Air Quality and Venting Index before burning on any given day, online here or by calling 250-490-4125.

They are also required to ensure they are only burning permitted materials, burn in a safe location, monitor the burn at all times and completely extinguish it until it is cold after the burn is complete.

Property owners within the RDOS but outside of the areas listed above should contact their local authorities for information on open burns.

Open burn authorizations are subject to be suspended by local fire chiefs at any time.