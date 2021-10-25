City of Penticton GM of finance Jim Bauer stepping down

Photo: Contributed Jim Bauer, left, with Penticton Smart Cities Challenge members in a 2018 file photo.

Penticton's general manager of finance and administration is stepping down from his role with the city government to pursue another opportunity.

Jim Bauer started as CFO in 2016, transitioning to the general manager role more recently. He helped steer the city's asset and amenity management project, currently underway, and the city's financial response to COVID-19, among many other contributions.

“One behalf of all city staff, I would like to extend congratulations and thanks to Jim as he embarks on his next opportunity,” said CAO Donny van Dyk.

“Jim’s time with our organization has been a period of positive change, a time when requirements for transparency and clarity increased and expectations to deliver results were high. In these areas and others, Jim has been a major contributor, leader and friend and will be missed both inside and outside City Hall.”

Mayor John Vassilaki extended his thanks on behalf of council to Bauer, praising his knowledge and experience.

"As a seasoned and professional advisor to elected officials, Mr. Bauer enabled great confidence in our annual budget process, both for the degree of planning that goes into it and the commitment to listening to the public through our community engagement outreach," Vassilaki said.

Bauer called his experience with the city "an honour and privilege," and "incredibly rewarding and a highlight of my career."

Bauer will remain in his position until the end of November. At that point, his successor will be named after a competitive recruitment process.