182157
Penticton  

RCMP in Penticton seeking owner of recovered stolen tools

Cops seek owner of tools

- | Story: 349612

Did you have some tools stolen recently? The Penticton RCMP might have them.

Police are seeking the rightful owners of several construction-related items they have recently seized.

The tools include a framing nailer, 2x yellow coloured generators, blue air compressor and a 10hp generator, black in colour.

"If you live in the Penticton area and can properly identify the tools by their make, mode and, preferably, the serial number, please contact our detachment,“ states Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

“We’d also like to remind those who may lose their wallets or identification to check for them at your local detachment, as often times police recover these items and cannot return them to the owner."

Call the detachment at 250-492-4300.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

181983
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
181709


Real Estate
4546838
#132 1880 Old Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$119,000
more details
180860




Send us your News Tips!


181655


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jessie
Jessie Penticton SPCA >


181584


Jeremy Kyle marries former nanny

Showbiz
British television personality Jeremy Kyle, 56, has married his former nanny Vicky Burton, 38, in a romantic ceremony in Windsor,
Incredible LEGO
Galleries
The LEGO possibilities are endless!
Incredible LEGO (2)
Galleries
Superhero pose!
Must Watch
Michelle Christa Smith is just the coolest.
Carriage mule wants to join horses
Must Watch
New Orleans carriage mule tries to join line of police horses...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175844
181656