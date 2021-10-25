RCMP in Penticton seeking owner of recovered stolen tools

Photo:Pixabay

Did you have some tools stolen recently? The Penticton RCMP might have them.

Police are seeking the rightful owners of several construction-related items they have recently seized.

The tools include a framing nailer, 2x yellow coloured generators, blue air compressor and a 10hp generator, black in colour.

"If you live in the Penticton area and can properly identify the tools by their make, mode and, preferably, the serial number, please contact our detachment,“ states Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.



“We’d also like to remind those who may lose their wallets or identification to check for them at your local detachment, as often times police recover these items and cannot return them to the owner."

Call the detachment at 250-492-4300.