Summerland chainsaw-wielding man was known to police, drugs suspected as factor in bizarre incidents

Photo: Contributed

Police say multiple charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man in relation to a bizarre hour-long standoff with police Friday evening at a liquor store and gas station in Summerland, during which the man wielded a chainsaw.

The incident at 6:30 p.m. saw the man using the chainsaw to do damage inside both stores, then refusing to surrender to police for an hour.

RCMP say they know the man from past incidents.

"The motive for the incident is unknown, however drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor,” says Constable James Grandy.