Police release more details of fatal Saturday crash in Penticton

Photo: Jodi Conti

Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old female was the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 97 near Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park in Penticton Saturday.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. The unnamed female was driving a Mazda northbound with no one else in the car, when she crossed over the centre line.

She collided with two oncoming vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The drivers and occupants of the two other vehicles involved survived with non life-threatening injuries.

"RCMP offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” stated Constable James Grandy, media relations officer for the Penticton RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300