New culinary content collaboration in Penticton let's you know what's on special

Photo: Theo's Restaurant

A common question for foodies has just been answered in Penticton: is there a special on the menu?

There is, thanks to the Daily Special, a newly-launched culinary content collaboration on visitpenticton.com that shares the many delicious options created by chefs in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, and Naramata.

Beginning with 20 members and a zest for local and regional support, the Daily Special is driven by the lifecycle of flavours in and around Penticton; flavours that begin with a connection to the land as a source for the freshest local ingredients, and end on plates to be savoured.

“The flavour of Penticton is ever-changing. It’s fresh and vibrant, with a growing spirit of collaboration amongst the producers and chefs,” says Brad Morgan, Marketing Director for Travel Penticton, “and every day you can try something new in Penticton.”

Penticton and its neighbours in nearby Okanagan Falls and Naramata are quickly developing an elevated culinary scene, and this part of the South Okanagan has a growing reputation as a premier Canadian destination for culinarians. The Daily Special encourages exploration along this tasty trail, and invites locals to learn more about what they have on their own backyard.

“Enjoy the local experience. Seek out recommendations for an epicurean adventure that entices all of your senses,” adds Brad.

It’s easy to begin an exploration of the food scene on foot or by pedal -- on your own or as part of a guided tour, thereby earning your meal with a bit of cardio -- before sitting down at a café, bakery, or on a patio. And local proprietors are pleased to share their suggestions for the next spot you should visit, no matter what you’re looking for: a dish, a bottle of wine, a cold craft brew, or hot cup of java from a local roaster.

On the Daily Special burgeoning foodies and beverage connoisseurs will find many suggestions.

Maple Leaf Spirits turns the products from the surrounding fruit orchards and distills it into fruit spirits, brandies, and liqueurs. Legend Distilling infuses their vodkas and gins with playful elements to create unique cocktails.

BRODO Kitchen is known for its award-winning soups, Theo’s Restaurant is a long-time mainstay on the Greek dining scene, Turkish-inspired Elma is a relatively recent addition to Penticton, and Gratify’s healthy vegan desserts will tempt anyone. And those a just a few satisfying options.

And there is plenty of collaboration to celebrate. One example? Sourdough from Joy Road Catering went to Slackwater Brewing and the result is a Russian style beer.

Features and stories on the Daily Special will expand in the spring to lure visitors to come and unleash their tastebuds in and around Penticton, as the culinary industry in the region expects to expand exponentially in the next five years.

As a local, now’s the time to take advantage of the full culinary landscape here, and get familiar with the tasty terroir and flavourful terrain.