Giant metal T-rex will be 'inspiring' and 'good juju,' hopes the man who commissioned it for display in Penticton

Photo: Kevin Stone Metal Sculptor

The mystery of who is behind a custom-built, 50-foot long, 35-foot tall metal Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that is coming to Penticton has been solved.

Metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been diligently working away at crafting the enormous dinosaur sculpture, which will be displayed at a private lakeview property in a highly visible spot on the Naramata Bench.

Who exactly had commissioned it was previously a secret, but this week Castanet spoke to man behind the vision. Frank Schilling, a Canadian internet investor who has found success and wealth in domain name registration, lives part-time in Penticton and the Cayman Islands.

“I was a just a broke Canadian kid who couldn’t figure out what he wanted to do. I ended up starting an internet business and it went pretty well, so I moved overseas to the Cayman Islands about 20 years ago. I’ve just sold my business, and I have a home that I have in Penticton that I wanted to do something cool with,” Schilling explains.

Schilling bought his first home in Penticton next to his childhood best friend up on Lower Bench Road, then bought his friend's large neighbouring property when it became too much for him to maintain. Schilling had thought he was losing his original home in a contentious divorce and still wanted a place in the area, but his ex-wife walked back the deal.

"So now I'm stuck, but happily stuck, with both properties,” Schilling says, laughing.

Now with two properties, Schilling is finding unique things to do with them, and wants to be able to share them with the community and visitors.

“The estate has a beautiful park behind those gates, there's a huge rolling lawn. It is probably the best park in town, so I thought, I’ve got to do something here. I have to do something original and do something cool, like maybe I could do a boutique inn, or maybe I could combine the properties and do a winery shop. I’d like to have this really cool stuff. I want to try to make a giant zipline from the back, all the way around the perimeter of the property, down to the lake. Like a proper commercial style zipline,” says Schilling.

In addition to the zipline, Schilling has purchased the 50-foot long T-Rex to reside at his home.

“My parents gave me a dinosaur colouring book when I was growing up, because they couldn't be there all the time while they worked, so I coloured my dinosaurs, and one of them looked really pretty when I was done, and I was a little obsessed with it. As I’ve gotten a little older, now I see dinosaurs in pop culture, or a mural of a dinosaur and I stop for a minute longer because it just takes me back to the dinosaurs in my colouring book," Schilling explained.

"I'm a car collector and an acquaintance of mine is a car collector, and I saw him, and he had a piece of art that I really liked. It was a big chrome eagle. I asked him about it, and I found the artist, Kevin Stone, and asked what he was working on. I wanted to see what else he was doing, not thinking about the dinosaur at that time, just thinking about what other kind of art he does,” explains Schilling.

Stone was currently working on a sculpture of a dragon, from the show Game of Thrones, and that inspired Schilling.

“The dragon wasn’t really my cup of tea, so I asked him if he could do a T-Rex in a mirror polish,” says Schilling.

“There were other dinosaurs in my colouring book too. I would like to do a Stegosaurus with the spikes on its back, and I would like to do a gigantic Brontosaurus. It would be a giant dinosaur, but we have to look and see how their weights and balance would work. It's a huge project, even for Kevin. This is going to take him years of his life. You don't want to get too enthusiastic if it doesn't come together, but we'll see with this dinosaur, and so far so good!”

The best way to display the dinosaur is still being decided by Schilling and Stone.

“It will be very impressive. We have a couple of ideas. One is to put it right on the edge of the bank right alongside the KVR, on the high side of the bluff, and the other is that we put it by Lower Bench Road, so when you round the corner at Tupper Ave, and you're on a wine tour or something, you'll see this giant chrome dinosaur lit up with all of these LEDs sitting on a pedestal up there. I can't be the only guy that wants to see a giant chrome dinosaur. I’m obsessed with it, I love it.” says Schilling, laughing.

Although he was inspired from an early age, Schilling says this is a project much bigger than himself.

“We're looking to make something great that people get to see and that they're attracted to. I've considered that all of that land I have up there, I will just turn into a park when I'm done with it. I'll live with it now in this lifetime, but when I'm done I will turn that whole Lower Bench site into a park for the community. I love that property, it's so beautiful,” explains Schilling.

He said he chose his property in Penticton rather than his home in the Cayman Islands for the installation because he felt it was a better fit.

“Penticton is a quirky little town, and I hope it inspires other people to create larger art installations. I'm just one guy that wants to do something cool. Maybe it will inspire somebody else in town who sees it to do something really cool too ... It inspires kids and makes them dream about bigger things, and that's what life is all about,” says Schilling.

He said he sees that as a worthwhile investment.

“Some people say, ‘You could donate all that money to charity’, and I do that too, but maybe one person sees a piece of art, and it inspires them. It's important. ... You can give a man half a million dollars, and he may piss through it, or you can build a piece of art for half a million dollars, and it gives back a little bit of something to the community, every single day."

Schilling hopes the piece, and any others he may add to the property along with the potential zipline, will inspire others in the community to do something creative and quirky as well.

"I like Penticton because I see that it’s not quite as conservative as Kelowna. There is a lot more youth and optimism. It will keep getting quirkier here with stuff like this. This is just one little project that we're working on. I'm just trying to make a cool thing, and it will be cool. And once we do this, we'll figure out what to do next. Maybe a car collection. I’m a car collector too, and I find when you park a really cool car on the road it excites people. I enjoy it, and the cars inspire me. Seeing a chrome dinosaur, I get inspired. I love that it makes you dream. It's a virtuous cycle. It's aspirational. It's just energy and it's good energy, and good juju,” says Schilling.

Although the dinosaur's exact arrival date is up in the air and is still a ways away, you can track its progress on Instagram at @metal_sculptor_kevin_stone.

“It's really cool. You'll see it from everywhere. It will be really impressive,” says Schilling.