The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is asking the public to keep an eye out for stray cats as the weather turns cold

Casey Richardson

As winter approaches and nights turn to chilling temperatures, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is asking for people to keep an eye out for stray cats.

“We are dealing with the beginning of the cold front and strays needing more urgent help,” Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

A stray cat named Guinevere was recently rescued by Critteraid, sadly too late to be saved from getting severely sick.

“She is now under 24 hour medical care and is in a very grey area but we’re hopeful for her outcome,” Byer added.

“We just want to keep fighting for her.”

If anyone is interested in how to keep an eye out for stray in need of help, how to best approach them and the next steps if spotting one, they can reach out to Critteraid.

Critteraid also has houses available to put out for stray cats, made out of straw and styrofoam, that can at least provide them with shelter from the cold weather.

To find out more on how to help the strays, email [email protected]