Deputy Fire Chief set to take over as head of the Summerland Fire Department

Photo: Contributed

As Fire Chief Glenn Noble heads off to retirement, Deputy Fire Chief Rob Robinson looks to be been promoted to the position of leading the Summerland Fire Department at the start of November.

Noble has held the position for the last 11 years, protecting the district and surrounding areas.

The position of Fire Chief must be appointed by council under the fire and life safety bylaw and will officially be appointed on Nov. 5.

When Robinson is appointed as Fire Chief, the Office of the Fire Commissioner of BC will be advised of the change.

Council will discuss the appointment on Monday.