One person believed dead in serious crash on Highway 97 south of Penticton, road reopens

Photo: Jodi Conti

UPDATED: 4:48 p.m.

One person is believed to be dead from a serious crash that shut down both lanes of Highway 97 south of Penticton on Saturday afternoon. The highway has now reopened.

Witness Jodie Conti spotted the vehicle weaving in and out through traffic around 1:15 p.m., before it collided head on with two vehicles.

"She was driving like a maniac," she wrote.

Conti stated that the passenger of the vehicle that was weaving through traffic died. Police have not confirmed the death.

She added that the others involved in the accidents appeared to be okay and were being looked after by BC ambulance.

Castanet has reached out to BC Highway Patrol and RCMP for more information.

While the highway has opened, travellers can expect traffic delays and congestion.

Photo: Jodi Conti

UPDATED: 2:40 p.m.

A major crash involving three vehicles has closed Highway 97 south of Penticton Saturday afternoon.

DriveBC reports that both lanes are closed and there is no current estimated time of reopening.

Travellers are advised to expect major delays due to the incident and follow traffic control.

One witness to the crash noted that emergency vehicles have had difficulty getting to the scene because cars were not clearing the road. Travellers are reminded to slow down and move over to let emergency vehicles pass.

ORIGINAL: 1:58 p.m.

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 south of Penticton Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred Saturday at about 1 p.m., between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road. The highway is now closed in both directions.

Emergency vehicles are currently at the scene of the crash.

DriveBC has not provided an estimate of when the road may reopen.