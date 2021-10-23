Crash closes Highway 97 south of Penticton

Photo: Carly Jolene

UPDATED: 2:40 p.m.

A major crash involving three vehicles has closed Highway 97 south of Penticton Saturday afternoon.

DriveBC reports that both lanes are closed and there in no current estimated time of reopening.

Travellers are advised to expect major delays due to the incident and follow traffic control.

One witness to the crash noted that emergency vehicles have had difficulty getting to the scene because cars were not clearing the road. Travellers are reminded to slow down and move over to let emergency vehicles pass.

ORIGINAL: 1:58 p.m.

