Police arrested man with chainsaw at Trout Creek gas station

Photo: Contributed Police surround the Go Market in Trout Creek Friday evening.

A man operating a chainsaw inside a gas station in the Trout Creek area of Summerland was arrested Friday night, after an hour-long standoff with police.

Summerland RCMP, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team, responded to the Go Market and Trout Creek Liquor Store Friday evening just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a chainsaw.

“A man at that liquor store was apparently using a running chainsaw to cause some mischief inside the business,” said RCMP E Division spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau.

“He then walked over to the gas station and was causing a scene there and doing some damage.”

The businesses were cleared of customers and staff, and officers surrounded the area. The man remained inside the gas station for about an hour, before police were able to move in and arrest him once the chainsaw stopped working.

Sgt. Manseau says no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but there was some damage done to the businesses.

The man remained in custody as of Saturday morning, but it's not clear if any charges have been laid at this time.