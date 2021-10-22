Osoyoos Desert Society getting new boardwalk

Photo: Contributed

The Osoyoos Desert Society is excited that work will soon be underway to replace its 1.5-kilometre boardwalk trail.

The contract has been awarded to C3 Industries Inc., and funding was provided through the destination development stream of the BC government’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant.

“As we wind down our 2021 season at the Osoyoos Desert Centre we are excited to be ramping up for this very momentous occasion which will walk us into our future,” says Jayme Friedt, Osoyoos Desert Centre managing director.

“The boardwalk trail was the initial capital improvement of the Osoyoos Desert Centre over twenty years ago and it was definitely on its last legs! Tours along our boardwalk trail are an integral part of the Osoyoos Desert Centre experience. With an average of 10,000 guests visiting each year it provides an up-close look at our extraordinary and endangered antelope-brush habitat without disturbing it.”

The new boardwalk will be constructed out of durable composite decking material that is low-maintenance, weather-resistant, non-slip and long-lasting.

C3 Industries is an Osoyoos-based property maintenance and landscaping company. They say they are "extremely excited" to participate in the boardwalk revitalization.

"As long-term community members, we are thrilled to work with such an important and worthwhile organization as the Osoyoos Desert Society. Being able to give our team year-round employment in a typically seasonal business is very rewarding, especially when that work is so firmly entrenched in the spirit of community development.”

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is open annually from May to October. Construction on the new boardwalk trail project will begin immediately and be completed by spring of 2022.

For information about the Osoyoos Desert Centre go to www.desert.org or call 250.495.2470.