Penticton Search and Rescue looking for new dedicated recruits after busy year

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton Search and Rescue is looking for recruits after a busy year, hoping to attract some new volunteers who are dedicated to helping members of their community in emergency situations.

PENSAR currently serves the area from south of Kelowna, east to Boundary, south to the border and east to Princeton, offering rescue services such as flat-water, swift-water, flat-ice and high-angle rope.

They respond to roughly 50 calls per year, and currently have over 40 active volunteer members.

But they can always use more, which is why they are holding a recruitment open house on Tuesday Oct. 26.

"With the workload, the response, the calls, the more people the better. Even though it is a lot of work to train people up, whenever you get a good person that's showing interest in being dedicated to it, you make space for them," said Chris Harp, PENSAR community board member.

The volunteer position isn't for the faint of heart. Volunteers should enjoy the outdoors, be dedicated to learning new skills and have the time to commit to sometimes gruelling calls to emergencies.

"You get calls at two in the morning, you get calls on your Sunday just as you're sitting down for dinner," Harp said.

"So the more people we can spread the load around to, the better."

Tuesday's recruitment event will be purely informational, with no training at that time. Interested people are invited to drop by and learn a little more about what it takes to be a PENSAR volunteer.

"A big part of it is making sure people are really fully informed about the level of the degree of commitment it takes. You're joining a pretty tight group and does take quite a bit of dedication, not just timewise once you are trained up, but just during the training itself," Harp explained.

"You're out there, saving people's lives sometimes."

Drop by the PENSAR at 251 Dawson Avenue this Tuesday for more information. or click here.