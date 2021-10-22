182157
Penticton  

Penticton girls support South Okanagan Women in Need Society

Local girls give back

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society recently got a boost from some generous local young girls.

Lola and Emily with the local Okanagan Hockey Academy's U17 and U18 teams organized drop off locations for school supplies for children in need accessing SOWINS services.

"We are so fortunate to see young women seek to support those in need in our community, particularly children,” said Danielle Goulden, SOWINS executive director.

“Honestly, we were overwhelmed with the support we received! Not only were there box upon box of school supplies for the children, but they had also collected more than $1000 in donations."

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.

They offer a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelters, counselling services and much more to women and children from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

For more information on SOWINS or to find out how to donate, call 250-493-4366 or email [email protected]

180818
