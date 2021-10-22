181449
181039
Penticton  

Dive team 'absolutely disgusted' by amount of trash in the Penticton channel

Channel full of trash

- | Story: 349446

A team of divers took to the Okanagan River channel in Penticton to try and find some lost items and instead came across mounds of trash and empty cans.

Lake Country's Mind Over Matter Diving and friends posted the video on Oct. 15 of their dive from the north to the south ends of the channel.

“This is by far the worst trash site we have dove this year,” the video's description reads.

"Due to the high population in this river during the summer months people just throw their cans and trash in the water and don't think anything of it but this bad!"

The crew has documented several videos on their YouTube channel of previous cleanup efforts around the B.C. Interior.

"Our main goal is to keep waterways clean," Ajay Weintz of Mind Over Matter Diving previously told Castanet, along with bringing the issue of marine pollution to the public's attention.

Last year, over 60 volunteers gathered to clean up the Okanagan River channel in October, filling up an entire truck with garbage after the north end and mid-section of the channel had been cleaned.

In this latest video, images of dead fish are intermingled with garbage. It is spawning season for salmon, so some dead fish are to be expected.

Watch the video below to see the underwater view of the channel.

Contributed Mind Over Matter Diving

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

180818
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
181709


Real Estate
4557543
371 Woodpark Crescent
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,000
more details
181932




Send us your News Tips!


181584


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jessie
Jessie Penticton SPCA >


179350


Toddler and baby brother become instant besties

Must Watch
Mom Anna Phipps shared sweet footage of her boys captioned “brothers by chance, and (hopefully) friends by choice.”
Springsteen & McCartney raise $77.5 million
Music
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and the Jonas Brothers helped...
Seal goes boop and squeakies
Must Watch
Expert photo bombers
Galleries
We love a good photobomb. Check these ones out!
Expert photo bombers (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173840