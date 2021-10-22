Summerland family of famed playwright thrilled at permanent local honour in his name

Photo: Contributed

The District of Summerland is thrilled to be re-opening the newly renovated and re-named George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, and the late playwright's family is thrilled there is a permanent monument to his legacy.

A full-scale interior renovation included electrical, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, flooring, new partition walls and floor plan, as well as fire and life safety improvements. The building on Wharton Street was formerly the public library and has since become a hub for arts and comm

Accessible washrooms were also added, as well as efficient heating and cooling equipment to reduce the district's greenhouse gas contributions.

Final costs were just under $600,000. The district received funding support from the Summerland Community Arts Council's BC Gaming Grant and the Rick Hansen Foundation.

As renovations were completed recently, council elected to rename the building after George Ryga, a nationally-acclaimed playwright who wrote many of his lauded works in Summerland.

"Council knows the value of having a rich and varied arts and cultural community. Not only does this creative sector contribute to economic strength, it is an important part of a healthy community and provides yet another reason for people to be grateful to call Summerland home,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

“The reopening of the newly-named George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre has been a long time coming. On behalf of council, I extend a huge thank you to the current and previous Summerland Community Arts Council Boards, district staff, and the members of the Board’s Building Committee. Your perseverance through relocations, project design, planning and renovations—much of it during a pandemic — has resulted in a beautiful new space for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.”

Members of George Ryga's family attended the opening celebration event.

"Blown away, thrilled, and grinning from ear-to-ear pretty much sums up the family’s reaction to the naming of the Arts Centre,” said Tanya Ryga.

“Dad’s writing is respected around the world but it’s extra meaningful to honour him here in this way. Thank you, Summerland!”