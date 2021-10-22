Summerland resident concerned with crime increase during community wide blackout, but RCMP not seeing causation

Casey Richardson

It could be a question of correlation versus causation, but one Summerland resident is concerned that the area is seeing increased crime during scheduled community-wide power outages, after experiencing an incident himself.

Jason Mathers was sleeping in his trailer during the outage last Friday, Oct. 15, when he was jerked awake around 5:30 a.m. in the morning when his truck started up and began towing him away.

“I was sleeping in the trailer because I have a CPAP machine and it's the only thing that was able to run off my battery power so I was out there. Thank god my kids were not out here because they'd be traumatized the way that thing got ripped on my driveway and smacked into the car. It was pretty violent,” Mathers shared.

The trailer unhooked from the truck before coming out of the driveway, smashing into one of Mather’s other cars on its way. The truck has not been located since being stolen and the family still has all sets of the keys.

Mathers said he also had heard a noise around 4 a.m. the same morning outside the trailer, but didn’t see anything suspicious. While the power outage lasted on Friday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Mathers thinks the fact that the entire town will be cut off from power has been inviting for thieves.

“I'm not seeing it as a direct result but I think the percentages of the stuff that happened in town drastically shot up because of it.

“There's too many stories of too much stuff happening that night all over Summerland. This could happen any day, I guess. But so I'm pretty sure that it was because there was no power at all in town.”

Sgt. Dave Preston with the Summerland RCMP explained that during the particular time when there was the power outage, reports came in for two stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer and three false alarms.

There was also a suspicious person complaint but that was related to the stolen trailer incident.

“When thefts do happen like that it's always concerning, but I would say that when we do have a stolen vehicle, it's not uncommon for there to be one or two followed right after one another,” he said.

“So there was nothing that took me by surprise or was of major concern, with anything that was out of the ordinary because of the power failure. The power failure really I don't think had anything to do with those particular files except for the three false alarms.”

False alarms are common when the power is returned.

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said that while she heard anecdotally about reports of the criminal activity last Friday, there isn’t a cause for extra concern.

“The message I'd like to say is that the power outages are necessary to be done. Fortis is upgrading the power system and preparing for the winter. And we as a community just have to continue to protect each other and report any suspicious activity that we might see.”

Mathers would like to see FortisBC bring in extra security for the area or more RCMP officers running patrols on Friday night.

“When there's a blackout like this in town, you don't feel safe at all. You kind of don't go to bed and stay at the end of your driveway and look after your own.”

Some residents will be driving around as an extra set of eyes during the outage this Friday, according to posts on local social media pages.

“We do have Citizens on Patrol in Summerland and they are active. I would not, of course, want to see any vigilantism,” Boot added.

Preston stated that they do not plan to have extra RCMP on overnight, but there will be the usual staff as well as the option to bring in more officers if needed.

“We appreciate any help that we can get. But just for the cautionary side of that, we don't want people interacting or approaching people if they're criminals,” he explained.

The public is reminded to take measures to protect and secure their valuables, lock all doors and call the RCMP if there are any concerns.

Residents are asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line if they see a suspicious person, at 250-494-7416. Callers should connect with dispatch to report anything outside of business hours.

Preston said that information such as approximate age, clothes, the type of vehicle, license plate information, colour of the vehicle and anything else that are helpful for the police to identify the person.

Summerland’s next community-wide power outage will run on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.