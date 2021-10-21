181732
Penticton care home COVID-19 outbreaks continue to grow

Care home cases creep up

Two Penticton long-term care homes have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, and numbers continue to climb.

Village by the Station currently has 38 cases, up from 37 Wednesday.

Twenty-four residents and 14 staff have tested positive, according to an update from Interior Health issued on Thursday.

Three deaths are connected to the outbreak.

Haven Hill Retirement Centre is also dealing with an outbreak but its numbers have held steady in recent days with 12 total cases. Ten residents and two staff members have contracted the virus.

The facility has one death associated with it.

