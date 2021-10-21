Former CAO of Summerland named to commission aimed at examining B.C. electoral boundaries

Photo: Castanet Staff

The former CAO of Summerland has been named as one of three on a panel to chair the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Linda Tynan will join Justice Nitya Iyer of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Anton Boegman, B.C.'s chief electoral officer in recommending any changes to provincial electoral boundaries before the next election.

She was appointed after being recommended by the Speaker of the House in consultation with the premier and the leader of the official opposition.

Tynan left her job as CAO of Summerland in April 2019.

She is a former president of the Government Finance Officers Association of BC and CivicInfoBC and is a member of the Local Government Management Association and the Canadian Municipal Administrators Association.

Her job, along with the two others on the panel, will be to "ensure the location of political boundaries between seats is determined not by politicians, but by the independent commission with a legislated mandate to establish effective representation for British Columbians," according to a news release from the provincial government.

Other factors considered will be population, geography, means of communication and means of transportation to recognize representation concerns in less-populated regions and help ensure effective representation throughout the province.

The commission will provide a preliminary report to the Speaker within a year, and six months later, they must have a final report.