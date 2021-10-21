Princess Maggie students fundraising for Dry Grad with firewood sales

Photo: Pixabay

Now that campfires are back on, it’s time to stock up on firewood for the season.

Princess Margaret Secondary School students are fundraising for their 2022 Dry Grad by offering bundles of cut and split pine.

A full cord will cost $300, a half cord sells for $150 and the eight foot truck box sells for $175.

The fundraiser runs on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 pm., Oct. 24, 30 and 31 and Nov. 6 and 7 all from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by Maggie to purchase and pick up.

Payment on site can be made through cash or cheque, or sent through e-transfer to [email protected] with the password Grad2022.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]