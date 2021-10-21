Penticton COVID cases fall while other South Okanagan regions see rise in cases

Photo: Contributed

New COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the South Okanagan, with some regions seeing an uptick in numbers and others falling.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, Penticton saw 28 new cases from Oct. 10-16, way down from 63 the week prior.

The Southern Okanagan region, which encompasses Oliver and Osoyoos, also saw a downturn from 22 to 11.

Summerland went up slightly from six to seven, and Keremeos saw 19 new cases, up from 12 the previous week.

COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to move forward. As of Oct. 19, the communities had the following vaccination rates in people 12 and older who have received at least one dose:

Penticton: 87 per cent

Summerland: 87 per cent

Southern Okanagan: 89 per cent

Keremeos: 81 per cent

Princeton: 82 per cent