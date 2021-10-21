Osoyoos motel owner tried to hide assets while facing debt

Photo: Contributed

A judge has ruled an Osoyoos motel owner dealing with crippling debt tried to hide assets from creditors by transferring shares of a property in Abbotsford to his ex.

An Oct. 18 Supreme Court decision ruled that Gurmeet Brar's transfer of his half of the 10-acre Brar Berry Farms Ltd. to his former spouse has been voided.

Justice David Crerar found the timing of the transfer, done in October 2016, suspicious.

Brar was facing multiple creditors at the time, claiming collectively nearly $2 million related to both a mortgage and financing on his Osoyoos motel. The motel was not specifically identified in the judgment.

Following Brar's financial issues, and court-ordered payments to his creditors, he and his ex-wife and three children made "significant changes in their financial and personal lives," Crerar's judgment finds.

The Brar family claimed the Abbotsford property transfer, worth roughly $1 million, was unrelated to the creditors coming for Brar, but Crerar did not buy it.

"I am satisfied that the 2017 transfer was made to delay, hinder, or defraud creditors and others of their just and lawful remedies," Crerar wrote in his decision.

"All five Brars knew or were wilfully blind to Gurmeet’s financial difficulties and the risk those difficulties posed to the family farm property. They have failed to rebut the fraudulent conveyance inference imposed upon them by the existence of multiple badges of fraud."

Crerar called the family's testimony "synchronized and rehearsed," and said they "recounted their testimony generally with eyes fixed downwards, sticking to a script of asserted minimal memory."

The share in the farm's transfer has been voided by Crerar's decision. He noted that will likely mean "the loss of the family home for the mother and son, the loss of the berry business for the mother and son, and the loss of substantial potential inheritance for the three children."