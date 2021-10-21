OSNS Share a Smile Telethon is back again with a virtual event

Photo: File photo The Share a Smile Telethon in 2019. This year, they are going virtual.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is prepping for their 42nd annual Share A Smile Telethon and Auction and is in need of donation items.

The centre will be raising money to support their pediatric habilitation services that run throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, OSNS will be going virtual, broadcasting on Shaw Spotlight - Cable 11 and the OSNS Youtube Channel, featuring local talent, members of OSNS and their silent auction from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The yearly event was moved to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre three years ago. Due to the pandemic, the live show will run from OSNS which is located beside Penticton Regional Hospital.

The auction portion of the event will be featured online on the Trellis platform which will be open for bids several days in advance of the event. The auction will be promoted both in house on the OSNS website and social media channels.

All proceeds benefit children here in the community.