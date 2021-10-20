Care homes in Penticton continue to struggle with COVID-19

Photo: Contributed Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton is one of two in the city with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two Penticton long-term care homes continue to struggle with positive COVID-19 cases, the result of ongoing outbreaks at the facilities.

Village by the Station currently has 37 cases, up from 34 Tuesday.

Twenty-three residents and 14 staff have tested positive, according to an update from Interior Health issued on Wednesday.

Three deaths are connected to the outbreak.

Haven Hill Retirement Centre is also dealing with an outbreak, and currently has 12 cases. Ten residents and two staff members have contracted the virus.

The facility has one death associated with it.