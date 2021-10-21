Penticton snow removal budget goes up, thanks in part to new bike lane

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

New divided bike lanes in Penticton are the key reason roughly $16,000 has been added to the city's annual snow-clearing budget, as city staff will now need to include those separated thoroughfares in their winter maintenance plans.

The lanes have been given a Priority 2 status, a designation afforded to transit stops, sidewalks and walkways and traffic calming areas.

This means the city will have them cleared within 24 hours of a snowstorm event. Ice control will be done on a complaint-based process, also within 24 hours of the complaint, if staff determine it is warranted.

Manager of public works Len Robson spoke to council Tuesday, fielding questions about the plans for the bike lane and other aspects of the snow removal bylaw.

"Where will that snow go to once it's cleared [from the bike lane]?" Coun. James Miller asked.

Robson explained that will depend on the amount of snow that comes, and a variety of tools are at the city's disposal — windrowing it to the side for later removal, for example, or using a blower attachment to send it into a nearby park, when appropriate.

"We've got lots of ideas, we gotta see what works and what doesn't," Robson said.

Other reasons for the budget uptick are five new transit shelters around town, and new subdivisions like The Ridge Phase 2 and The Bluffs.

The budget unanimously approved for 2022 snow removal is $476,650, up from $461,000, the average over the past 3.5 years. Anything not spent in the event of a mild winter will remain in the budget in general revenue.