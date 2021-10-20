Celebrate the thousands of small businesses in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

In the midst of Small Business Week in Penticton, the city is celebrating the 3,458 licensed businesses in town.

In a thank you post to all the small businesses, the city highlighted some interesting facts about businesses in the area.

The number of licensed businesses as of Sept. 30, 2021, has seen a five per cent increase since the same time last year. 484 new businesses opened their doors in 2019-2000.

Throughout the entire Thompson-Okanagan economic region, 287,600 people make up the labour force as of 2020.

For all of BC, 98 per cent of businesses are self-employed or small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. With a total of 532,500 small businesses, 442,700 have fewer than four employees.

The page also lists resources for local businesses, including a guide on applying for a businesses licence and market research information, which can be found online here.