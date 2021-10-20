Penticton RCMP looking for man and woman who threatened Shoppers Drug Mart staff with bear spray

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly robbed Shoppers Drug Mart by threatening staff with bear spray.

On Monday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m., RCMP responded to the Shoppers location in Penticton Plaza.

Employees had been threatened as they were trying to close the store by a pair of suspects, who shoved their way inside.

The suspects threatened staff with bear spray, stole multiple items, then left.

"We’re disseminating surveillance footage of both suspects in the hope someone may be able to assist us in identifying either party,” explains Cst. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, can identify either suspect, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.