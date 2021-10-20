Penticton water main flushing underway, may cause discoloured water for some residents

Photo: Contributed

Annual water main flushing in Penticton begins this week, which may result in residents seeing discoloured water.

From Oct. 18 to Nov. 19, harmless sediment may be seen in some tap water. Residents are advised to check water before doing laundry, in case of discolouration.

If you experience dirty water, run the cold water tap until the water clears up.

According to the city, the advantages of adopting unidirectional water main flushing result in significant system improvements and cost savings, including:

increased water velocity, which promotes better pipeline scouring

improved mineral and biological deposit removal

taste and odour control

reduction of turbidity

elimination of waterline re-fouling

reduced frequency of mainline flushing

reduced water usage

opportunity for infrastructure preventative maintenance (valve and hydrant exercising)

cost savings over traditional flushing

"We thank residents for their cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience they experience," reads a statement from the city.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at City Yards by phoning 250-490-2500.