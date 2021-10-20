Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen seeking feedback on planned renovations to park near Penticton

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be looking for input from the community on a proposed park development plan at Mariposa Park in the West Bench.

On Oct. 27 between 2 and 6 p.m., drop by Mariposa Park to check out the results of an online survey of Greater West Bench residents. Staff have analyzed and consolidated all of the feedback into draft designs.

"This event is an opportunity for Greater West Bench residents and property owners to share their thoughts on the proposed designs, including how they would like to see the park grow with their community’s needs and identify priority projects," reads a news release from the regional dstrict.

"RDOS staff and consultants will be on site to answer questions about the park planning process. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect according to the current Public Health Order."

For further information, contact Apollo Figueiredo at [email protected] or 250-490-4238.