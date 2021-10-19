181735
Penticton  

Penticton pickleball club secures city lease for indoor space for two more seasons

Indoor pickleball will return

Pickleball players in Penticton can rest easy — their indoor space has been secured for two more years.

Penticton council unanimously approved an extension of the Peach City Indoor Pickleball Club to operate in 199 Ellis Street from Nov. 1 2021 to May 2022, and during the same months the following winter.

Previously, the club had been operating on a month-to-month license for use, since other proposals for use of the space on the table. However, no other enquiries came to fruition.

The "Bus Barn," as the 7,800 square foot space is colloquially known, will be rented to the club for $3,500 per month. In the summer months, it is used as a reception centre for Emergency Support Services.

The club intends to refurbish half of the playing surface floor this season and the other half the next, at a cost of $12,000 total which the City will not need to contribute to.

