Penticton council holding off on single-use plastics ban until more provincial guidelines released

Penticton city council is going to wait for provincial guidelines before wading into a single-use plastics ban.

At Tuesday's meeting, councillors agreed with a staff recommendation that they hold off for just a few months until the expected B.C. "roadmap" for municipalities adopting a ban is released.

That official roadmap also may come with grant funding opportunities to help cover the anticipated $20,000 it would take to properly roll out a ban and police it in Penticton.

The B.C. government recently amended their regulations, allowing local municipalities to ban single-use plastics without first getting provincial approval — a move that streamlines the process.

Penticton has the power to pass a bylaw that prohibits businesses from providing checkout bags made of plastic, foam containers, plastic utensils or plastic drinking straws.

Other single-use plastics, for example food items that are pre-packaged and sold on a grocery store shelf, are not within the city's ability to ban.

Some municipalities around the province have already started building and adopting their own bylaws, but Penticton council will wait for more provincial direction.

"I'm very keen to get this implemented in our city, but if we're only two months away, it seems like we'd be jumping the gun ever so slightly," Coun. Katie Robinson said.

"I'm pretty sure that if the province brings this legislation in that they would also be doing a lot of this advertising and education for us so I can see some savings there. So I'm prepared to wait for the two months now. If it drags on for six months to a year, we might have to talk about it again."

Council voted unanimously to hold off on the issue for now.

