Penticton declares 'Community Inclusion Month'

Photo: Contributed Official proclamation of Community Inclusion Month in the City of Penticton.

October 2021 has been declared Community Inclusion Month in the City of Penticton.

Mayor John Vassilaki made the proclamation at Tuesday's council meeting, at the behest of representatives from the Okanagan Inclusion organization.

"This is a time to recognize the contributions and potential of people with developmental disabilities. It is also a time to recognize the families, friends, caregivers, volunteers, community groups and employers who make our province stronger by ensuring people who live with diverse abilities can fully participate in our communities," CEO Leanne Williams wrote in her request.

"This year it is once again more important than ever to recognize and support our friends and neighbours with developmental disabilities. The challenges of the pandemic have left many of them feeling isolated and disconnected from the community they love."

Community Inclusion Month is recognized in communities yearly throughout British Columbia.