Penticton Rotary urging donations on World Polio Day

Photo: Castanet Staff File photo of Penticton Rotary Club.

Today is World Polio Day, and the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club is hoping to boost donations to the cause of wiping out the disease entirely worldwide.

Rotary International has been working for 40 years on the Polio Plus program around the world, distributing vaccines to areas of the globe that need them.

"Polio has been with us for a long time. Those of you old enough to remember will recall getting vaccinations on a sugar cube and other methods at school in the 1950s and 1960s. You will also remember the ‘iron lung’ machine used to support patients unfortunate enough to contract polio," wrote Sandra Henderson and Mike Watkins of the local Rotary in a press release.

Monetary support and hands-on vaccination has resulted in a major decline in worldwide cases to only two cases in 2021, and all current cases are in the Afghanistan/Pakistan regions.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment, but it is not a victory – yet," Henderson and Watkins wrote.

They say today is a perfect day to donate what you can to the cause of eradicating the disease for good. Donations to the Rotary International program are matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Find out more here.