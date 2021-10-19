182157
Penticton  

BC government restricts access to damaged land near Okanagan Falls due to Thomas Creek wildfire

No-go near wildfire damage

A wilderness area damaged by the Thomas Creek wildfire this summer is closed to all public use.

As of October 15, 2021, the McTaggart-Cowan wildlife management area is off-limits for all activities such as mushroom picking, camping and motor vehicle use to allow it to recover. The temporary closure is an expansion of an area already closed due to the Christie Mountain wildfire in 2020.

"While wildfire is a natural part of the landscape and important in maintaining productive wildlife habitat, recently burned areas are highly sensitive and vulnerable to impacts from public use. This temporary closure will continue until the threat to wildlife and the habitat is lessened," reads an information release from the B.C. government.

The closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure has been obtained or to Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities.

Wildlife management areas are established around the province to protect regionally significant wildlife species. This particular WMA was established between Penticton and Okanagan Falls in 2013 to protect habitat for bighorn sheep.

