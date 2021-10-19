'Like the best reality television': Grueling competition in Penticton will crown Canada's best sommelier

Photo: Contributed

Ten of the best sommeliers from around the country have been in Penticton this week, competing in an exacting set of tasks for the title of Canada's Best Sommelier and the chance to move on and represent this nation on the world stage.

On Tuesday afternoon, the last day of competition at the Penticton Lakeside Resort will be live streamed so the public can join in on the excitement.

The field will narrow to three finalists who will undertake a rigorous set of live service challenges and tests, ending with the always-tense blind taste test.

Mark Taylor, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers BC chapter, explains this competition only happens every three years, so the stakes are high and the adrenaline is pumping.

"It's a big, big deal. You're the best sommelier in Canada, so incredible employment opportunities of course, and then they get to compete on a global stage," Taylor said; first in South America competing for "The Americas" title, then if they win that, on to the "World" title.

The competitors have already been through a day of written examination — "A grueling exam designed to intimidate them," Taylor said — a wine tasting taking written notes that will be evaluated and a practical service exam.

The final day of competition is even more intense. The top three are sequestered shortly after noon, and then begin their challenges live on stage in front of the eliminated competitors and staff, the three judges and, this year, the high-tech live streaming setup in lieu of the public being allowed in.

"It's so exciting, it's like the best reality television you could ever see," Taylor said.

Challenges change each competition so that the competitors don't know what to expect, but Taylor explained the basic setup based on previous years.

It starts with timed service stations, with six or so minutes to complete each one, perhaps making a cocktail or conducting champagne service. The goal is to test the sommeliers under pressure.

"And you have to realize, the judges are watching every single movement and everything the sommelier does," Taylor said, explaining everything from where the glasses are placed, whether everything is polished and positioned properly, is analyzed.

"And there would be generally a question or some kind of zinger, like a service simulation, so the guests might ask a question while the sommelier is working."

They move on to a food-and-wine pairing, then a screen with a wine list which they have to point out the inaccuracies on, and another screen with notable winemakers they have to identify.

Then, the final event: A blind tasting, requiring the contestants to nail down exactly what grape varietal, vintage, region and more describes the wine they are drinking.

"I get nervous just talking about the main event," Taylor, who has competed in the past, said with a laugh.

"They do it orally, they do it out loud, and it's quite amazing to watch these magicians figure it out."

And as though this is isn't enough pressure, the contestants have to do it in their second language. English, French and Spanish are all accepted as second languages in this competition.

The winner will be announced at a gala Tuesday night. The final three include one British Columbian: Matthew Landry of Vancouver. The other two are Pier-Alexis Souliere of Quebec City and Emily Pearce of Toronto.

Tune in to the competition live here throughout the afternoon.