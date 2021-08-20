Parks Committee to review draft of Penticton's Skaha Marina proposal

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Parks committee will be reviewing a draft of the Skaha Marina Request for Proposal (RFP) at the special meeting planned for Tuesday.

Votes in favour of the Skaha Marina being run by a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and services passed by a narrow margin, with 2453 for yes, and 2416 for no back in the city’s by-election in June.

The City will be gathering feedback from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee on the proposal before it is finalized and reviewed with Council for a decision to proceed, expected in September.

“This is the next step in the City’s commitment to running an open and transparent process to secure a long-term operator to provide marina services on Skaha Lake,” said the City’s Community Services General Manager, Anthony Haddad in a news release. “The Committee has provided valuable guidance through the creation of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan and the recent Community Opinion question and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on the draft Request for Proposal.”

The key components of the draft RFP include full details of the services required, proposed terms of the agreement, technical information about the site, and a description of the RFP process. The draft RFP also proposes a series of criteria and weightings that will be used to score the proponents. These criteria include Financial Contribution & Viability, Proponent’s Team, Proponent’s Plan, and Benefit to the City / Community.

To view and comment on the draft document, visit the shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website. Comments will be accepted through to Aug. 31, 2021. Once the RFP is finalized and approved by Council, proponents will have about 10 to 12 weeks to prepare and submit their proposals.

“From the very start, this process has made sure the public voice is included. I’m once again pleased to see the approach staff are taking to advance this important work through more opportunities for feedback,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.