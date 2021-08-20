Thomas Creek Wildfire near Okanagan Falls sees lower fire activity, crews focus on spot fire

Photo: BCWS

While the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls shows minimal fire activity, crews found one small spot fire on the west side that was visible from the town of Oliver on Thursday.

Sixty-eight firefighters Including 55 Canadian Armed Forces personnel, 34 support staff, including a BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters continue to work on the fires.

In an update from BC Wildfire Service on Friday morning, crews continued on mop up and patrol of the fire on the east, south and west on Thursday, while the area to the north under modified response was patrolled.

The new spot fire is being worked on today by crews, but BCWS stated it is of no threat to containment or properties.

“While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters,” their update reads.

The Canadian armed forces members will continue to solidify containment lines as well as the focus on utilizing planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire.

Brigadier General Fletcher joined Canadian Armed Forces troops and the Australian IMT personnel at the Thomas Creek Wildfire on Thursday.

When attending the fire, BGen Fletcher was briefed on the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip fires by Incident Commander Benson Todd. The short and timed military visit was a welcome sight for the troops working on the fire from the 11 Field Squadron, 1 Combat Engineer Regiment based out of Edmonton, Alta. as did the Australian IMT.