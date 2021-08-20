RCMP discuss bike thefts numbers in Penticton and Summerland

Photo: File photo

Bike thefts are a consistent topic in the South Okanagan, particularly in Penticton. But recent statistics reveal that the second quarter of 2021 saw a drop in thievery around bicycles in the area and RCMP speculate that the reduction comes from less cycling events and visitors in the city.

South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter along with other detachment commanders touched on crime statistics and updates for the communities while speaking to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Bayliss from the Penticton RCMP rural area detachment stated that the 18 per cent drop could be attributed to less vacationers.

“With those people not coming in the numbers that they were, I think the number of staff duties went down for some of our local people that would like to remove the bicycles,” he said.

Hunter explained that the RCMP are currently partnering with the city of Penticton on an awareness campaign related to the three major bike events coming in the fall.

“They have serial numbers but you'd be surprised how many people have serial numbers documented for their bikes, and we can certainly use a better recording of that with Project 529. It's going to help and I'm looking forward to rolling that out, it's already in the community but I think we just need some heightened awareness.”

The program, which aims to end bike theft through the use of a mobile application and website service, has existed in Penticton since 2017.

Hunter added that RCMP members do stop individuals who are riding bikes that are clearly not their own.

“It's pretty clear to us when there's a particular individual known to us that certainly can't afford this type of bike, that type of bike is very interesting.”

Another area with a shift in bike theft numbers is Summerland, seeing substantial growth compared to the secondary quarter of 2020.

“Bicycle thefts went from two to seven, so that shows a big 250 per cent. Bicycle thefts, I think of those seven, two or three of them were located in return to the owners and 43 per cent of the stolen bikes were either left insecure, just open for the thieves to take them,” Sergeant Dave Preston, Area Detachment Commander for Summerland explained.

Summerland overall saw a 73 per cent increase in property crime, with a 25 per cent increase in calls to police.