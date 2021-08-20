Weather helps slow activity at Garrison Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

While the Garrison Lake wildfire southwest of Princeton grew significantly last weekend, it has since slowed, thanks to weather conditions that are aiding wildfire suppression efforts.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says crews continue to prioritize the safety of all responders and the public, communities and critical infrastructure.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 14,610 hectares and remains out of control.

Highway 3 remains open and BCWS is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation to protect the highway corridor. The highway has not been threatened by the wildfire in recent days.

The wildfire service is working closely with BC Parks as the fire has burned into Manning Provincial Park, where a partial closure remains in effect.

An evacuation alert and area restriction order around the fire remain in place.

Forty-two firefighters, two helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.