Summerland hosting free educational walk about weeds

Photo: Contributed

Calling all nature lovers!

The District of Summerland and Grasslands Conservation Council of BC are co-hosting a "weed walk" on Giants Head Mountain next week, offering nature enthusiasts the opportunity to learn all about weeds and how they threaten natural healthy grasslands.

On Wednesday Aug. 25 from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m., join Mayor Toni Boot and some district staff, and biologists and others from Grasslands Conservation Council on an interactive walk on Giant's Head.

They will teach participants about the local ecology, the trails redevelopment project and three common weeds and how they are controlled.

"The importance of the grasslands cannot be overstated,” said Bob Haywood-Farmer, GCC chair.

“This stunning habitat is limited to a mere 0.8 per cent of the BC landscape and yet it provides a home for 30-plus per cent of the endangered species that are blue or red listed. As a soil builder and sequester of carbon, the grasslands are number one. No other habitat comes close to grasslands in that respect. The top soils in the world are all grassland soils.”

Mayor Boot is looking forward to the event.

“In the summer of 2020 the District, Summerland Rotary Club, and provincial funding partners celebrated the completion of Phases 1 & 2 of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project,” Boot said.

"This work was done to both enhance the trail system and the safety of its users, and to protect the sensitive grasslands ecosystem that provides habitat and food sources to a variety of species. While some trails were decommissioned and reseeded to assist with rehabilitation, other redevelopment disturbed the soil, making it vulnerable to invasive weeds. The Grasslands & Weed Walk is an opportunity to learn about the value of the grasslands, why it is important to protect it and how park users can help restore it.”

The event is free but pre-registration is required by phoning 250-494-0447 or online. The event will start at the lower parking lot of Giant’s Head Mountain (9296 Milne Road).