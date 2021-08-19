Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reviews wildfire situation, calls for more volunteers as others 'burn out'

Photo: BCWS Military personnel at the Thomas Creek Wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen reviewed wildfire updates in its area during their board meeting on Thursday, monitoring five fires and with 65 people on evacuation alert and 160 on evacuation orders.

Bill Newell, CAO of the RDOS, ran through details with each of the fires, along with updates on volunteer numbers and a need for more people in the community to step up and join the volunteer teams as burn out during this busy time is a real risk.

The RDOS EOC continues to be in regular communication with BC Wildfire Service to assess the status of major fires.

The Thomas Creek Fire near Okanagan Falls has 10 properties on evacuation order, mostly in the Allendale Lake area.

“So it's still the fire moving away from that interface. It's still going northeast, which is a good thing for us. But we still do have 10 properties on order, so that requires us to still maintain a state of local emergency,” Newell explained.

“Although things are progressing with it, it's still about between 11 and 12,000 actors. So it's still a big fire. It's still out of control. It's still burning. But it's more of our class two, class three. So ground fire, it's not crowning. If the wind comes up, it may and that's why they still need that evacuation order around the Allendale area.”

For the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, located in Oliver and Osoyoos area, the RDOS has no properties on evacuation order, but 57 are on alert. 123 properties are on order in the Mount Baldy Ski Resort area, issued by the Kootenay Boundary Regional District.

“They certainly got good ground lines and good ground control around the Anarchist Mountain on the south side and in between the fire in Osoyoos and Oliver. So we don't believe that we need to extend the state of local emergency on areas A or C.”

The Cool Creek wildfire west of Keremeos resulted in some properties being put on evacuation alert but was not suspected to be an imminent danger to any persons or properties.

Another fire no longer considered to be threatening properties and is listed as under control is the Brenda Creek Fire, burning north of the Okanagan Connector near Brenda Mines.

“The biggest fire we have right now is still Garrison Creek and that is down south of the Princeton on highway three that blew up last weekend,’ Newell said.

The community of Eastgate was on an evacuation alert, then moved to orders, and then the order was taken off on the east side of highway three because the fire was moving to the north.

Then the area was put back on the orders on Saturday because the fire changed direction and was heading back down towards them.

“A tough time for the Eastgate residents, but because of the volatility of fire, especially down in many parts, that was required.”

While 160 properties remain on evacuation orders for Eastgate, Newell expects that as long as the wind behaves itself, and if the trend of cooler weather with a little rain continues, the RDOS should be able to lift that in the near future.

Since the ESS was activated on July 11, 44 volunteers have worked 718 hours helping evacuees get the help and services they need.

“We had amazing support also from Summerland and Princeton, they actually put their ESS coordinators in our new EOC that help the interface between calls that we were getting and the active reception centres. So we certainly appreciated that,” Newell added.

“As the fires continue throughout the province, these volunteers get burnt out, and the number of volunteers that are required, they're getting burned out, and they need more. And if anybody is looking to volunteer back to their community, Emergency Support Services is certainly worthwhile considering as is Search and Rescue.”

Forty-five search and rescue team members in the area have put in 1,395 hours of volunteer time.

Another important volunteer organization helping out is the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, which rescued 133 animals, including cats, dogs, horses, alpacas, peacocks, donkeys, ducks and plenty of others.

In total, $844,200 has been spent on the emergency operations centre for overtime wages, emergency services centres, security and other needs. $86,4000 went to Thomas Creek, $231,000 to Brenda Creek, $390,800 to Nk’Mip Creek, and $186,000 to Garrison Lake.

Evacuees who haven’t registered are encouraged to go online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 250-486-1890 for more information.

For potential volunteers looking to get involved with Emergency Support Services can find out more, visit the ESS website here, call 250-486-1890 or watch the volunteer information video on the RDOS YouTube channel.

